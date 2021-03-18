MIL vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team AC Milan vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MIL vs MUN. In the mega encounter on UEFA Europa League, AC Milan will lock horns against Manchester United on March 19. AC Milan have played inconsistent football this season after a dominating start and have lost two of their last five games. On the other hand, Manchester United are still alive in the Premier League title chase and are at the second spot. However, on Friday the clash will be to move further in the Europa League as the first leg was ended in a 1-1 draw. AC Milan vs Manchester United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MIL vs MUN, Dream 11 Team Player List, AC Milan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League, Online Football Tips AC Milan vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League. Also Read - Live Streaming Europa League AC Milan vs Manchester United: When And Where to Watch Milan vs United Live Stream Football UEL Match Online And on TV

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MIL vs MUN

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 PM IST – March 19 in India. Also Read - UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw: Man Utd vs AC Milan, Arsenal Face Olympiacos, Spurs Land Dinamo Zagreb

MIL vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma Also Read - MUN vs RS Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Europa League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Football Match at Old Trafford 1.30 AM February 26 Friday

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Rade Krunic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes (VC)

Strikers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C), Marcus Rashford

AC Milan vs Manchester United Probable Line-up

Manchester United- Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

AC Milan- Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

