MIL vs SRL Live Streaming Info, The Hundred 2026 Match at Kennington Oval: When, Where, How to Watch MI London Vs Sunrisers Leeds Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Nita Ambani's MI London will take on Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds in the opening match of The Hundred 2026 at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

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MI London will take on Sunrisers Leeds in the opening game on The Hundred 2026 on Tuesday. (Image: AI)

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026: Defending champions MI London will go up against Sunrisers Leeds in the opening match of The Hundred 2026 tournament at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday. There is special interest around The Hundred tournament this year with Nita Ambani’s Reliance Group buying 49 per cent stake in the Oval Invincibles and rebranding them MI London.

The Reliance Group bought the 49 per cent stake in the franchise at a value of 123 million pounds and have named Sam Curran as the captain for the season. Their opponents in the opening clash – Sunisers Leeds – are owned by Kavya Maran’s Sun TV Group, owners of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in IPL.

Kavya Maran’s company bought 100 per cent stake in Northern Superchargers at valuation of 100 million pounds and rebranded them Sunrisers Leeds. England opener Zak Crawley will be captain of Sunrisers Leeds team which also features England T20I and ODI captain Harry Brook, who has recently defeated Team India in both the formats.

Apart from Brook, the Sunrisers franchise also features the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Ryan Rickleton, Brydon Carse and Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed. It will be interesting to see if an Indian franchise will play a Pakistan cricketer in their playing 11 in The Hundred.

MI London, on the other hand, will feature star West Indies batters like Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford apart from likes of Trent Boult and Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan.

Cricket’s newest format just got a new destination in India! The Hundred now on JioHotstar & Star Sports #TheHundred STARTS TUE, 21st JULY! pic.twitter.com/60M87vIMbg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 21, 2026

Here are all the details about MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1…

When is MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 going to take place?

The MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 will start on Tuesday, July 21.

Where is MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 going to take place?

The MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 will be held at Kennington Oval in London.

What time will MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 start?

The MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.

Where can I watch MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 on TV in India?

The MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 in India?

The MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 will be available for livestreaming on JioStar website and app in India.

MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds The Hundred 2026 match no 1 Predicted 11

MI London: Jason Roy, James Vince, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Olly Stone, Tom Curran, Richard Gleeson, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Leeds: Mitchell Marsh, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Tom Alsop, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Benny Howell, Nathan Ellis, Abrar Ahmed