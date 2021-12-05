Bhubaneswar: Miles Bukkens slammed a hat-trick to help Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4 and end their campaign at the fifth position in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday. Bukkens scored from a field effort in the eighth minute before converting two penalty corners in the 20th and 27th minutes.Also Read - Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Women's Hockey Team Crushes Thailand 13-0

Brent van Bijnen (15th), Guus Jansen (39th) and Casper van der Veen (50th) were the other goal getters for the Dutch side. Also Read - India to Field Hockey Teams at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Last edition’s runners-up side Belgium tried to make a valiant fight back and scored four goals through Thibault Deplus (25th) , Roman Duvekot (36th, 38th) and Jeff de Winter (52nd) but it eventually turned out to be too late. Also Read - COVID-19 Hits FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, One Person Tests Positive

Earlier in the first match of the day, Pau Cunill (49, 55th, 58th) scored a hat-trick, while Eduard de De Iganicio-Simo struck a field goal in the seventh minute as Spain defeated Malaysia 4-1 to finish in the seventh spot. For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar scored the lone goal from a field strike in the fourth minute in the seventh-eighth place classification game.