New Delhi: Tributes have been pouring in for legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh who died on Friday after a month-long battle with Covid-19. Milkha, 91, popularly known as ‘Flying Sikh’, breathed his last at 11.30 PM on Friday, merely five days after his wife and former India volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur died due to Covid-19 in Chandigarh. Milkha, a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on June 3 and was treated for Covid there till June 13 when after putting up a battle with Covid Milkha Singh tested negative. “However, due to post-Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU. But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh could not be retrieved from his critical condition”, said Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson for the PGIMER. Also Read - Milkha Singh, Flying Sikh of India, Passes Away Aged 91 After Long Fight With Covid-19

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm. on the 18th of June 2021. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days. We are deeply indebted to the doctors at PGI for their valiant efforts and the love and prayers we received from across the world and from yourselves,” read a statement from the family.

09:03 AM: As per the reports, the cremation of the iconic athlete will be held at 5 pm today in Chandigarh with full state honours. His mortal remains are currently kept at his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 8.

PM Modi was among the first to offer condolences on the demise of the Indian Sprinter. “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” PM Modi tweeted.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.

Expressing grief, Home Minister Amit Shah said Singh has left an indelible mark on the world athletics. “India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers”, tweeted Amit Shah.

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed “immense sadness at the demise of one of India’s greatest ever sportspersons ”The Flying Sikh” Milkha Singh. “A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m National record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired,” the SAI said in a tweet.

SAI learns with immense sadness of the demise of one of India's greatest ever sportspersons "The Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh. A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m National record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired.

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. 🙏🙏 waheguru 🙏🙏 #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator

What a man. My sincere condolences to his family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AW2FbM3zg1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Dark clouds of sadness prevail with the demise of my idol and inspiration Milkha Singhji. His story of sheer determination and hard work inspired millions and will continue to do so. As a tribute to him, students of Usha School paid homage to the legend.

Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mLBQQ2ge3v — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) June 19, 2021

Born in Layalpur, in undivided India and now in Pakistan, he became popular after he clocked 45.6 seconds to finish fourth at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games. He is survived by a son, ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, and three daughters.