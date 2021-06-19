New Delhi: Milkha Singh, popularly known as the Flying Sikh, passed away aged 91 on Friday night after fighting a long battle with Covid-19. He breathed his last at PGIMER, as per media reports. The 1965 Commonwealth Games winner was unwell for quite some time, he was also taken to the hospital a couple of weeks back. The ace athlete succumbed to Covid five days after his wife Nirmal Kaur passed away. The former Indian women volleyball team captain also contracted the disease last month and was battling the dreaded infection with a lot of courage. Also Read - Milkha Singh Battles "Rough Day", Oxygen Saturation Level Dips

“The Milkha family lost its backbone today. Mom taught us to be humble and be good human beings above everything else. We can never thank her enough for everything she did for us and the unconditional love she showered…every day. Thank you all for the prayers and kind messages,” tweeted Golfer Jeev Mikha Singh on Sunday. Also Read - Want to Pay Tribute to COVID Warriors by Winning Medal in Tokyo: Manpreet Singh

The Milkha family lost its backbone today. Mom taught us to be humble and be good human beings above everything else. We can never thank her enough for everything she did for us and the unconditional love she showered…every day. Thank you all for the prayers and kind messages pic.twitter.com/NCvurRLdIP — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) June 13, 2021

He won four Asian Games gold medals in his illustrious career. His medals include the 200m and 400m wins in the 1956 Asian Games and then 400m and 4X400m relay in the 1962 edition. The biggest moment of his career came when he missed a podium finish by a whisker in the 1960 Rome Olympics where he finished fourth in the 400m final. Singh’s then-national record timing of 45.6 seconds at Rome was broken by Paramjeet Singh 33 years later in 1998.

The legendary athlete is survived by three daughters Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka and son Jeev Milkha Singh.

Years after his retirement, a biopic was made on his life. The Bollywood film won applause from all quarters. Farhan Akhtar played the titular character in the film and his performance was highly acclaimed by the critics.