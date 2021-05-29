Mohali: Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal, being treated for Covid-19, are stable and on the path to recovery, said a bulletin on Friday of the hospital where they are admitted. Also Read - 'Will Never Forgot They Were There For us, Now Our Turn': US Promises Help to India in COVID Fight

"Mr and Mrs Milkha Singh are stable and their symptoms are on a downward trend. Mr Milkha Singh's appetite has also improved," Fortis hospital said in the statement.

Last week, Milkha was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after having tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday, he was shifted out of the ICU.

Later, his wife, too, was admitted to hospital as she tested positive for Covid-19.

Milkha is best known for his exploits during the men’s 400m race at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games where he missed a podium finish by a whisker. He clocked 45.73 secs to finish fourth in a photo-finish.

Milkha’s 400m national record was broken by Paramjeet Singh during a national meet in Kolkata in 1998. Paramjeet clocked 45.70 secs on a synthetic track while Milkha ran 45.73 secs on a cinder track.