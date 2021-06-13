Chandigarh: Nirmal Kaur, who is the wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, died due to complications related to Covid-19 at Mohali in a city hospital today. The former Indian women volleyball team captain contracted the disease last month and was battling the dreaded infection with a lot of courage. Also Read - Rajesh Khattar Denies Bankruptcy Reports: 'People Said I Was Broke, Mere Paas Khaane Ke Paise Nahi Hain'

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against Covid at 4 pm today," a spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

"A backbone of the Milkha Family, she was 85 years old. It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU (of PGIMER in Chandigarh) himself," he further added.

Here is the full statement of the family:

