MIN vs BAG Dream11 Team Predictions

Minhaj vs Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 50 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s RAS vs BAK at Montjuic Ground: The final match of the day has been scheduled between Minhaj and Barcelona Gladiators. Minhaj vs Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MIN vs BAG, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Minhaj Dream11 Team Player List, Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Minhaj vs Barcelona Gladiators Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MIN vs BAG T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - RAS vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 49: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Raval Sporting vs Bangladesh Kings at 7:00 PM IST February 19

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Minhaj and Barcelona Gladiators will start from 9:00 PM IST – February 19. Also Read - LEE vs JAM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 12: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Leeward Islands vs Jamaica, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua at 6:30 PM IST February 19 Friday

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - BAK vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Bangladesh Kings vs Barcelona Gladiators at 5:00 PM IST

MIN vs BAG My Dream11 Team

Asjad Butt (captain), Ali Raza (vice-captain), Awais Ahmed, Shahid Nazir, Jafar Iqbal, Haroon Salik, A Zafar Khan, Babar Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah

MIN vs BAG Probable Playing XIs

Minhaj: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Amar Shahzad, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Usman Mushtaq

Barcelona Gladiators: Babar Basharat, Tanzeer ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Arslan Muhammad, Ihsan Ullah-Asda

MIN vs BAG Full Squads

Minhaj: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Hanif, Muhammad Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Khalid Mehmood, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Zaka Ullah, MD Uneeb Shah, Aftaab Nawaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Amir, Ameer Hamzah, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt

Barcelona Gladiators: Nadeem Muhammad, Sagar Shahbaz, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Zahid Akbar, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat, Haroon Salik, A Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Arslan Yousaf, Ali Raza, Tahir Nawaz, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Farooq Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MIN Dream11 Team/ BAG Dream11 Team/ Minhaj Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barcelona Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.