MIN vs BAK Dream11 Team Predictions

Minhaj vs Bangladesh Kings Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 27 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIN vs BAK at Montjuic Ground: In the second match of the Group C of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Minhaj and Bangladesh Kings will take on each other to get their respective campaigns underway.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Minhaj and Bangladesh Kings will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 15.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIN vs BAK My Dream11 Team

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Jafar Iqbal (vice-captain), Usman Mushtaq, Mubashir Ali, Jubed Miah, Muhammad Riaz, Hussain Aminul, Shakil Mia, Dilsher Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, S Rahman

MIN vs BAK Probable Playing XIs

Minhaj: Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizen Ali, Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Yasin Javaid, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali

Bangladesh Kings: Jubed Miah, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Moyez Uddin, R Ahmed, Shakil Mia, Moshiur Rahman, S Rahman, MD Saiful Islam

MIN vs BAK Full Squads

Minhaj: Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, W Basharat, A Hamzah, N Bhashart, M Shah, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizen Ali, Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, A Ahmed, A Butt, K Ali, Y Razzak, Muhammad Amir, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz

Bangladesh Kings: K Foysol, Moynul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, M Alam, Muhammad Numan, M Masood, K Ahmed, M Uzzaman, K Ahmed, A Khan, Jubed Miah, Soyful Islam, Moshiur Rahman, S Rahman, MD Saiful Islam, M Ahmed, S Islam, A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul, Moyez Uddin, R Ahmed, Shakil Mia

