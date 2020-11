MIN vs BSH Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIN vs BSH at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: In the first match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on Thursday, Minhaj CC will square off against Badalona Shaheen CC at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona MIN vs BSH match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 12. This will be the second edition of the T10 tournament in Barcelona. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 13 – MIN vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Tips, MIN vs BSH Probable Playing XIs, MIN vs BSH Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC ECS T10 Barcelona, MIN vs BSH Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Minhaj CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 12.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIN vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal

Batsmen: Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz (VC), Jafar Iqbal, Babar Khan

All-rounders: Sarfraz Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Hamza Saleem (C)

Bowlers: Zaka Ullah, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad

MIN vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain (WK), Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan (WK), Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

Minhaj CC (MIN) – Key Players

Alumdar Hussain

Jafar Iqbal

Muhammad Amir

Khizar Ali

Amar Shahzad

Badalona Shaheen CC (BSH) – Key Players

Adeel Abbas

Atiq Malik Ur Rehman

Hamza Saleem

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Malik Mati Ur Rehman

MIN vs BSH Squads

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain, Usman Mushtaq-I, Mubashar Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Shahzad Basharat, Waqas Basharat, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Mohammed Tanner, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Heer Lal, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Babar Basharat, Yasin Javaid, Israr Ahmed.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad.

