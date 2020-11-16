MIN vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona

Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIN vs FCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: The third match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Minhaj CC taking the field against Fateh CC.

Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MIN vs FCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Player List, Fateh CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – MIN vs FCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC, Fantasy Prediction – ECS T10 Barcelona 2020

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Minhaj CC and Fateh CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST – November 16.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

MIN vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Alumdar Hussain (vice-captain), Rajiv Singh, Trilochan Singh, Dilsher Ahmed, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Usman Mushtaq, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Happy Singh

MIN vs FCC Probable Playing XIs

Minhaj CC: Usman Mushtaq, Alumdar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Majid Hanif, Sarfraz Ahmed, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Yasin Javaid

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Randip Singh Daid, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Amanbir Singh Sran, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh

MIN vs FCC Full Squads

Minhaj CC: Khizar Ali, Faizan Ali, Babar Basharat, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Amir, Heera Mahey, Israr Ahmed, Waqas Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Alumdar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Majid Hanif, Sarfraz Ahmed, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Mukhtiar Singh, Mohammad Tanner

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Randip Singh Daid, Shatanu Sharma Sonu, Amanbir Singh Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh, G Singh

