MIN vs FZL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Minhaj CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIN vs FZL at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona:

Minhaj CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MIN vs FZL, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Falco CC Dream11 Team Player List, Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Player List

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Minhaj CC and Falco CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 10. Also Read - CTL vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Cricket Club vs Minhaj CC at Montjuic Ground 5 PM IST November 10 Tuesday

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

MIN vs FZL My Dream11 Team

Rehman Ullah (captain), Sarfraz Ahmed (vice-captain), Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Sheraz, Khawar Javed, Awais Ahmed, Jafar Iqbal, Ijaz Ahamd, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed

MIN vs FZL Probable Playing XIs

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahamd, Tanveer Iqbal, Adeel Sarwar, Javed Akram, Babar Zaheer, Kamran Raja, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad

MIN vs FZL Full Squads

Falco Zalmi: Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Umar Shahzad, Muhammad Zahid, Nadeem Shahzad, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Banaras, Adeel Arif, Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahamd, Muhammad Sheraz, Tanveer Iqbal, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Sarwar, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Babar Zaheer, Kamran Raja

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amir, Majid Hanif, Muhammad Riaz, Shahzad Basharat, Waqas Basharat, Khizar Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Khalid Mehmood, Mohammed Tanner, Sarfraz Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Heer Lal, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Dilsher Ahmed, Babar Basharat, Yasin Javaid, Israr Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain, Usman Mushtaq, Mubashar Ali

