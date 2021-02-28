MIN vs LMT Dream11 Team Predictions Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10

Minhaj CC vs La Manga Torrevieja Dream11 Team Prediction Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MIN vs LMT at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona: In the match no. 2 of Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 tournament, La Manga Torrevieja will take on Minhaj CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Sunday. The Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 MIN vs LMT match will start at 3 PM IST – February 28. Minhaj will take on La Manga Torrevieja in the second match of the Spanish Championship T10 on super Sunday. There will be a total of three play-offs and the team who wins the most number of games from it will get a great opportunity to represent Cricket Espana at ECL 21. Minhaj CC occupy the top spot in the Group C points table and have won four out of the five matches they played. On other hand, half of La Manga Torrevieja players have got international experience.

TOSS: The Fancode Spanish Championship Day – T10 toss between Minhaj CC and La Manga Torrevieja will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 28.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

MIN vs LMT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Alumder Hussain

Batters – Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Stuart Simkins

All-Rounders – Paul Hennessy (C), Ravi Panchal, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Muhammad Riaz (VC)

Bowlers – Amar Shahzad, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

MIN vs LMT Probable Playing XIs

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain (wk), Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Khalid Mehmood, Waqas Basharat, Mohammad Arslan, Amar Shahzad (C), Yasin Javaid, Muhammad Uneeb Shah.

La Manga Torrevieja: Adam Alger (C/wk), Paul Hennessy, Stuart Simkins, Jack Perman, Tom Culshaw, Joel Brook, Akash Panchal, Ravi Panchal, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine.

MIN vs LMT Squads

La Manga Torrevieja: Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Minhaj CC: Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

