Minhaj vs Raval Sporting Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MIN vs RAS at Marsa Sports Club, Barcelona: In the Match of ECS T10 – Barcelona on terrific Thursday, Hawks CC will square off against Falco CC at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The ECS T10 – Barcelona MIN vs RAS match will begin at 1 PM IST – March 2.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Minhaj vs Raval Sporting will take place at 12.30 PM IST – March 2

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

RAS vs MIN My Dream11 Team

Jafar Iqbal (captain), Kishitij Patel (vice-captain), Mubashar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Numan Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Uneeb Shah

RAS vs MIN Probable Playing XIs

Raval Sporting: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh

Minhaj: Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq

RAS vs MIN Full Squads

Raval Sporting: Muhammad Rizwan, Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani

Minhaj: Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad UneebShah, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif

