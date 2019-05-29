Minerva Punjab won their fourth consecutive Hero Junior League title, by beating Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the final at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, on Wednesday. India junior internationals Himanshu Jangra and Maheson Singh found the net in the second-half to win the title for their team. By winning the game Minerva ended the 12-match winning streak of the team from Bengaluru.

Contrary to the scoreline, it was Bengaluru FC who started the match in a spirited manner as they went on to look for goal from the very first minutes of the game to break the deadlock. Minerva based their games more on the counter attacks and tried to hit the team from the South where it hurt the most. However, at the half-time mark both the teams walked the tunnel with the scoreboard reading 0-0.

4th Time In A Row ! 7 I-League titles ! The #OnlyIndianClub to do so !

The #JuniorWarriors raise the trophy, once again, after an intense win against @bengalurufc to become the Champions Again !#tro4ies

But, Minerva coach Harpreet Singh’s pep talk during the break worked perfectly as his team came all guns blazing and within couple of minutes into the last-half’s play Jangra scored. He broke free of the defence and slotted it past the Bengaluru keeper Dipesh Chauhan to put his team in the lead. the first goal inspired the team from Chandigarh added to their impetus. In another 20 minutes, a cross from a Minerva player had hit the bar before Maheson’s header on the rebound was blocked by the opponent keeper. But the Indian international was alert and netted the ball in another rebound.

From then on, the Minerva defence were presented with a frantic fury of attacks by the Bengaluru-based team. Strongly defending the opponent attacks on their end, they even managed to implement their counter-attacks and rattled the crossbar a couple of times at the other side of the field. In the end, they managed to hold Bengaluru FC goalless and take home their fourth successive Hero Junior League title.