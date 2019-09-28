Ranjit Bajaj, owner of I-league club Minerva Punjab FC, has been warned for using unparliamentary language by the All India Football Federation‘s Ethics Committee. Bajaj was reprimanded for improper language as he tweeted/retweeted posts from his verified account that were against AIFF, officials and commercial partners.

Bajaj was issued a showcause notice on July 10 that pointed out 45 derogatory, damaging and unethical tweets/retweets he posted.

“We have sent him a communication and he has been reprimanded for the kind of tweets and re-tweets he has done. The language was not proper at all. He appeared before us and he admitted this fact that the language was not proper. It was definitely unparliamentary,” AIFF committee chairman Amod Kanth told IANS.

No monetary fine was imposed and Bajaj has pledged to not repeat his actions: “We have warned him and Bajaj — who appeared along with his lawyer — has pledged not to do this again,” Kanth said.