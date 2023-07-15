Home

Sports

MINY vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For MINY vs LAKR

MINY vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction For Major League Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For MINY vs LAKR

Check here the MINY vs LAKR dream11 prediction for Monday’s Major League Cricket match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Both teams are coming off a loss in their first outings. (Credits: Twitter)

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will be taking on the MI New York (MINY) on Monday, July 17 in their second fixture of this season’s Major League Cricket (MLC). Both teams are coming off a loss in their first outings and they will be looking for their first points in the MLC. MINY started their campaign against San Francisco Unicorns in a high scoring bout but were short of the target courtesy of Corey Anderson’s unbeaten 91-run knock. MINY captain Kieron Pollard had a good outing scoring a vital knock of 27-ball 48 and the franchise will be expecting a similar performance from the batters. Their pace attack looks good with Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada anchoring it. The team will look to put more pressure on the batsmen and contain them to a smaller target.

Trending Now

LAKR, on the other hand, had a disappointing first outing as they lost to Texas Super Kings by 69 runs. LAKR will now be aiming to bounce back and expect a better performance from their batters. Their top order will be expected to put on some runs on the board as they have one of the best finishers in Andre Russell. MINY will be favorites entering the match with their balanced squad but LAKR cannot be ruled out at all as they have the potential to turn the tables.

You may like to read

MINY vs LAKR Match Details

Date: July 17 in India

Time: 7:30 pm Local time (6:00 am IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas

MINY vs LAKR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Trent Boult

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

MINY vs LAKR Probable XIs:

Los Angeles Knight Riders (Probable XI): Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Nitish Kumar, Rilee Rossouw, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Lockie Ferguson, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adam Zampa

MI New York (Probable XI): Dewald Brevis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hammad Azam, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Monank Patel, Ehsan Adil, Sarabjit Ladda, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

MINY vs LAKR Squads:

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad: Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Spencer Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Ali Sheikh

MI New York Squad: Steven Taylor, Dewald Brevis, Monank Patel (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Sarabjit Ladda, Jason Behrendorff, Ehsan Adil, David Wiese, Nicholas Pooran, Waqar Salamkheil, Jasdeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES