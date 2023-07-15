Home

MINY vs LAKR Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, Where To Watch MINY vs LAKR Major League Cricket 2023 Match In India, Details Inside

Check out the live streaming details of the MINY vs LAKR Major League Cricket 2023 match to be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

MINY vs LAKR Major League Cricket 2023 match is scheduled to be played on Monday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. (Credits: Twitter)

Both MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be aiming to secure their first win of the Major League Cricket 2023 when they take the field against each other on Monday, July 17. The Major League Cricket fixture between MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Facing a tough loss in their last outings, both the teams are geared up to secure their first point of the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket 2023. MI New York team captain Kieron Pollard, one of the most experienced T20 professionals, will now have to lead from the front to guide his team to a much-needed victory.

Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, boast a solid bowling unit comprising big names like Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine and Adam Zampa. All-rounders Andre Russell and Corne Dry in the team offer their side a proper balance. In batting the team will bank on prolific scorers like Martin Guptill and Rilee Rossouw.

When will the MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket match take place?

The MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match of the Major League Cricket will take place on Monday, July 17 (IST).

Where will the MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket match be played?

The MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match of Major League Cricket will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

What time will the MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket 2023 match begin?

The MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match of Major League Cricket will start at 6:00 am IST.

How can cricket fans watch live streaming of the MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket match in India?

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket match on the JioCinema app and website. The match between MI New York and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be televised live on Sports 18 Network in India.

MI New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Full Squads:

MI New York Full Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Monank Patel (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Dewald Brevis, Hammad Azam, Steven Taylor, Tim David, Ehsan Adil, Sarbjeet Ladda, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Shayan Jahangir, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Jason Behrendorff, David Wiese, Waqar Salamkheil, Jasdeep Singh and Tristan Stubbs, Monank Patel

Los Angeles Knight Riders Full Squad: Sunil Narine (c), Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Unmukt Chand, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Gajanand Singh, Andre Russell, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan, Martin Guptill, Nitish Kumar, Corne Dry, Saif Badar, Ali Sheikh, Spencer Johnson, and Bhaskar Yadram.

