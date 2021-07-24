Tokyo: Ace India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has created history to clinch India’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai managed to claim the silver medal after lifting 87kg in snatch and 115kg in the Clean and Jerk event to score a total of 202 during the 49kg category final to create Indian history. China’s Hou Zhihui got the better of Mirabai by lifting 116kg in the Clean and Jerk Event.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE Updates: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver in Women's 49 Kg Category



Mirabai gave an attempt at the 117kg in her third attempt but failed to lift it. However, she ended India's 14-year medal drought in the weightlifting category.

