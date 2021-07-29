Manipur: It was an emotional homecoming for Mirabai Chanu after winning a historic silver medal in Tokyo Olympics. The star weightlifter took to Twitter and came up with a heartfelt note on meeting her parents – who made a lot of sacrifices – after two years. She also thanked her fans for backing her at all times.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Day 7, Today Updates: Satish Kumar, PV Sindhu, India Men's Hockey Team Reach Quarters; Atanu Das Beats 2-Time Olympic Champion

She tweeted: "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level."

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I’m grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021



Chanu, who won the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category on Saturday, was seen hugging her mother Saikhom Ongbi Tombi Leima and her father Saikhom Kriti Meitei with tears rolling down her face as security guards formed a ring around her.

The now-famous gold earrings, shaped like the Olympic rings, that Chanu sported at the Games were a gift from her mother who sold her own jewelry for them five years ago ahead of the Rio Games in the hope of bringing the weightlifter luck.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The diminutive weightlifter has six siblings, three sisters and two brothers.

(With agency inputs)