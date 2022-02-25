Singapore: Competing in the 55kg weight class for the first time, Chanu lifted 191kg (86kg+105kg) to stand on top of the podium in an uncompetitive field. The second placed lifter — Australia’s Jessica Sewastenko’s best effort was 167kg (77kg+90kg), a whopping 24kg less than Chanu’s. Elly Cassandra Englebert of Malaysia finished third with a best effort of 165kg (75kg+90kg).Also Read - Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra and Other Tokyo Olympics Participants Felicitated By JSW Sports

The other three Indian lifters competing on day one of the event — Sanket Sagar (55kg), Rishikanta Singh (55kg) and Bindyarani Devi (59kg)– also sealed Commonwealth Games berths. Having pulled out of the world championships in December, this was Chanu’s first competitive event since the historic Tokyo Games performance last July, when she bagged India’s first silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to Felicitate Olympians in Lucknow

Six months of intense training and my never ending love for the sport continues to pay off as I qualify for the @CWG2022 🏋️‍♀️ I would like to extend my thanks to our @IndiaSports Weightlifting Federation of India @Media_SAI@OGQ_India & all the other stakeholders. 🙏#RoadToCWG22 pic.twitter.com/j7ojo14iHj — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 25, 2022

Also Read - Olympic Medal Effect: Mirabai Chanu Seeing Heightened Interest in Weightlifting

Chanu had pulled out of the world championship to work on a new snatch technique and head coach Vijay Sharma was delighted to see the progress the Manipuri has made in the section, which was once considered her weakness.

She comfortably lifted 81kg, 84kg and 86kg in her three snatch attempts here.

“We had been working on her snatch technique. And I am happy with the results, she has shown good progress in snatch these past seven months,” Sharma told PTI over the phone from Singapore.

The 27-year-old Chanu has also qualified for the CWG in the 49kg weight category on the basis of her Commonwealth rankings. However, to maximise India’s chances of winning more golds at the CWG, it is expected that Chanu will compete in the new 55kg weight division.

Bindyarani lifted 196kg (85kg+111kg) in the women’s 59kg competition to win the yellow metal in the five lifter-field. The Singapore Weightlifting International is a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The top eight lifters in each weight category in the ongoing tournament will directly qualify for the 2022 CWG.