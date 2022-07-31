Birmingham: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday created history as she lifted the first gold medal for India at Commonwealth Games 2022. Chanu lifted a total of 201 kg to win the yellow metal in women’s 49kg weightlifting event. Notably, this is India’s third medal of the day from the sport after Sanket Sargar (silver) and Gururaja (bronze) delivered earlier in the day. By far the best weightlifter in this weight class, the 27-year-old from Manipur lifted 88 kg in snatch and then added 113 kg from the clean and jerk to leave the opposition way behind.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Sumeet-Chirag Emerge Victorious; India Lead 3-0

Four years ago, Mirabai had won the gold medal in Gold Coast while Ranaivosoa had finished second. The order remained the same in Birmingham too.

"Commonwealth is the first game I am playing after Tokyo Olympics. I won a gold for the country, I am elated. I'd never done 88kg and I did it this time, even touched upon 90kg. I am happy about it," Mirabai Chanu said after winning gold at the CWG 2022.

She said she was very emotional when the national anthem played after her win and everyone was singing it at the top of their voice.

Mirabai, who dedicated this gold medal to her coaches and family members for motivating her, said the celebrations have to wait till she reaches India. “I still have to prepare for the World Championship, so I can’t go overboard,” said Mirabai, proving once again that it is this kind of dedication and hardwork which has got her to win her second successive gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

She said she was happy to have lifted 88kg in snatch and was not disappointed to miss on 90kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk.

“After the Tokyo Olympic Games I worked on improving my performance in snatch and I am happy to manage to do well here. I will continue to do well in the next few months as my aim is to perform well in the World Championship in December this year,” Mirabai said.

Mirabai’s gold was the third medal for India at the weightlifting arena after Sanket Sargar (55kg) and Gururaja Poojary (61kg) won a silver and bronze medal respectively earlier in the day.

While Mirabai waited for the competitors to make their moves after lifting 88 kg in snatch, there was a stiff contest between four lifters for the second and third place.

Ranaivosoa and Kaminiski had to quell a stiff challenge from the duminitive Stella Peter Kingsley of Nigeria and Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea, eventually claiming silver and bronze with their last attempts, producing their personal best efforts.

But Mirabai was streets ahead of the competition and she established her ascendancy by lifting 84kg in her first attempt in snatch while the rest of the field could manage to lift weights in mid-70s. The star Indian improved it to 88kg in her second attempt but failed at 90kg.

In clean and jerk, Mirabai waited till all other lifters had completed their efforts, the best being the 97kg lifted by the Canadian Kaminski, Mirabai easily picked 109kg in her first attempt and the gold was already in her kitty. She lifted 113kg to set the Games Record and had a go at 115kg but failed.

“I am happy with my performance here. To win a gold medal with a record is always good. I had expected to win the gold medal and managed to do so,” said Mirabai after the medal ceremony.