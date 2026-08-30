“Miracles do happen in cricket”, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali backs his side to fightback strong against England ahead of day four

Mohammad Ali took two wickets, including the important wicket of Joe Root, while Mohammad Abbas continued his impressive match with another three wickets

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Mohammad Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Harry Brook. (Credits: X)

Where’s a will, there’s a way. That’s the belief Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Ali is holding on to as his team faces a difficult task against England in the on-going second Test at Lord’s. The visitors are 1-0 down in the three-match series and need a big fightback to stay alive.

England ended the third day on 177 for seven in their second innings, taking their overall lead to 357 runs. Rain allowed only 24.5 overs of play on Saturday, but Pakistan’s bowlers made good use of the limited time available.

Mohammad Ali took two wickets, including the important wicket of Joe Root, while Mohammad Abbas continued his impressive match with another three wickets.

Pakistan’s biggest problem, however, came with the bat. They were dismissed for just 110 in their first innings after England had scored 290. The 180-run deficit put England firmly in control and left Pakistan with very little room for error.

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Ali admitted that the first innings had put his side in a difficult position. “The deficit from the first innings was too deep anyway. When you’re so far behind, all you can do is get opposition wickets as quickly as possible,” Ali said.

The fast bowler was happier with Pakistan’s effort with the ball on the third day. He felt the attack was more disciplined and bowled in better areas than it had in the first innings.

“I think we bowled better here than in the first innings. In better areas and with more consistency. That’s why England are 177 for 7,” he said.

England’s lead has left Pakistan facing the possibility of chasing more than 350 runs in the fourth innings. It will be a tough challenge, especially with Lord’s offering movement and variable bounce.

Ali said such conditions are part of playing Test cricket and that the players have to find a way to deal with them.

“You often get variable bounce at Lord’s. If you watched the Test against New Zealand here, you saw variable bounce too. As a cricketer, you have to be in awkward conditions,” he said.

The Pakistan pacer also said he enjoys bowling in difficult conditions.

“I don’t talk about anyone else, but if you ask me to bowl all my life, I will be ready to do that. Because that’s my job,” Ali said.

For Pakistan, the batting remains the biggest concern. They will need a much better effort if they are to put pressure back on England and keep their hopes of winning the Test alive.

Ali, though, is refusing to write his team off.

“Miracles do happen in cricket. We can only hope at this time and try and encourage the batting group,” he said.

“It’ll be a difficult task but not impossible. Until the last ball is bowled in cricket, you can’t make predictions. The Test still has ways to run. 350-400 has been chased in the past, too. It’s all about mindset and belief,” Ali concluded.

Day four will begin with Dan Lawrence and Ollie Robinson taking the crease for England, who are 177/7 with a massive lead of 357 runs.