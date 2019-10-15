Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Qualifier 1 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match MAK vs BD at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: After finishing the league stages on top of the points table, Mis Ainak Knights will look to put their best foot forward in the Qualifier 1 of Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) 2019 against Band-e-Amir Dragons at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground. With four wins in five games, Ainak Knight have emerged as one of the better teams thus far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Band-e-Amir Dragons made a fantastic turnaround after suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games. Putting behind the disappointment, Rashid Khan-led Dragons won three games on the trot to book a place in the Qualifiers. A 109-run win in their last match is a confidence booster and the team will be eager to make it straight into the finals.

Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: The match between Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons starts at 10 AM IST.

Toss: 9.30 AM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Shawkat Zaman, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afsar Zazai, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (VC).

MAK vs BD Probable Playing XIs:

Mis Ainak Knights: Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tariq Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sadiqullah Patan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Band-e-Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (C), Javed Ahmadi, Naveed Obaid/Rifatullah, Shawkat Zaman, Nasir Jamal, Afsar Zazai (wk), Hayatullah, Batin Shah, Fareed Ahmed, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Nijat Masood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Mis Ainak Knights Dream11 Team/ Band-e-Amir Dragons Dream11 Team/ MAK Dream 11 Team/ BD Dream 11 Team/ MAK vs BD Dream 11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.