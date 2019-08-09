Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq is likely to fill the post of Pakistan head coach after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to renew the contract of Mickey Arthur‘s contract, following team’s dismal performance in ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. According to a report in thenews.com.pk, Misbah is emerging as one of the top contenders to secure the recently vacated spot of Arthur.

On Wednesday, PCB announced it had ended its association with Arthur, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Ludden. Misbah, 45, represented Pakistan in 75 Tests and 162 ODIs and was recognised widely for steering the team forward after assuming captaincy following the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Misbahul Haq has emerged as the top contender to replace Mickey Arthur 😲 https://t.co/EcGISZfy8S — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 7, 2019



As a part of the recruitment process, PCB has invited applications and if a better person is picked, Misbah may be asked to be the batting coach of the side.

Mr Ehsan Mani said: “I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations.

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors.

“The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats.”