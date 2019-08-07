With Pakistan deciding to renew coach Mickey Arthur‘s contract, in all likelihood Misbah-ul-Haq would be the interim coach of the national side till a new person is selected. The contract did not get extended after Pakistan could not make the cut for the World Cup semi-finals. Not just Arthur, Pakistan has decided not to renew the contracts of batting coach Grant Flower, bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and trainer Grant Luden. Misbah has been part of Pakistan in 75 Tests, 162 ODIs and 39 T20Is. He is considered capable to serve by the Ehsan Mani-led administration.

As a part of the recruitment process, PCB has invited applications and if a better person is picked, Misbah may be asked to be the batting coach of the side.

Mr Ehsan Mani said: “I am thankful to the PCB Cricket Committee for submitting their recommendations following an exhaustive and detailed review process. The committee comprised of individuals who possess tremendous acumen, experience and knowledge. The unanimous recommendation of the Committee was that it was time for new leadership and a fresh approach. I am happy to accept their strong recommendations.

Misbahul Haq has emerged as the top contender to replace Mickey Arthur 😲 https://t.co/EcGISZfy8S — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 7, 2019

“On behalf of the PCB, I want to sincerely thank Mickey Arthur, Grant Flower, Grant Luden and Azhar Mahmood for their hard work and unwavering commitment during their tenures with the national men’s team. We wish them every success in their future endeavors.

“The PCB remains committed to its fans and followers and we will do our utmost to ensure that we make decisions that continue to move Pakistan cricket forward in all formats.”