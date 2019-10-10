Pakistan head coach cum chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had to answer some tough questions after the hosts were whitewashed 3-0 by a second-string Sri Lankan side on Wednesday. During the post-match press conference attended by Misbah and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, a reporter raised the question on the selection process and asked why Asif Ali was not made to open after repeated failures from Fakhar Zaman at the top.

Pushing the envelope a little further, the reporter added, “If a century in Champions Trophy 2017 final means it has given Fakhar a life visa to play for Pakistan.”

An agitated Misbah schooled the journalist as he said, “Fakhar Zaman has an average of 47 whereas Asif Ali has an average of 20 with a normal strike rate of 104 and if I include him in the playing XI, the common public will only shoot me down for this vulnerable decision”.

As Misbah started to answer the question Sarfaraz surprisingly was caught giggling on camera.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s reaction to this question 😀 Misbah-ul-Haq “you’d shoot me if I picked him for T20Is”#Cricket pic.twitter.com/bFSShu0eMC — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) October 10, 2019

It did not end here, a journalist asked Misbah about the No 1 status in T20Is and how they did not play like that. Misbah snapped at the journo and said, “If you want to blame me, fine. I have been just 10 days on the job and yes about changes, I asked a right-hand batsman to start batting left-handed and told a left-hand bowler to start bowling right-hand, right.”

Wanindu Hasaranga bagged the Man of the match and the player of the series for his good show with the ball throughout the series. He picked up eight wickets in the three-match T20I series.