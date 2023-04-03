'Miss You Chinna Thala'-CSK Fans React After Raina Shares Heartfelt Post From Chepauk Ahead Of LSG Clash

Home

‘Miss You Chinna Thala’-CSK Fans React After Suresh Raina Shares Heartfelt Post From Chepauk Ahead Of LSG Clash

This is the first season where Chennai will be playing without Suresh Raina at Chepauk stadium.

Chennai: Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina shared a heartfelt post ahead of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match which will be played at Chepauk stadium, Chennai on April 3, Monday.

This is the first season where Chennai will be playing without Raina at Chepauk stadium. ‘MR IPL’ known by fans holds a rich history in Chennai because of his impeccable contribution to CSK.

Suresh Raina who is currently doing commentary in the ongoing cash-rich league has shared a heartfelt post on Twitter saying that “Stepping into the Chepauk Stadium feels like coming back home. This ground has witnessed my triumphs, my ups and downs, and my lifelong love for the game. Grateful to be back where my heart belongs”.

Stepping into the Chepauk Stadium feels like coming back home. This ground has witnessed my triumphs, my ups and downs, and my lifelong love for the game. Grateful to be back where my heart belongs #chennai pic.twitter.com/jCipVDPlcH — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 3, 2023

After Raina’s post fans got emotional and started praising their favourite cricketer, here are the viral reactions:

We miss you 🙁 — (@ItzSushma_) April 3, 2023

Our chinna thala forever — Giri (@giri7781) April 3, 2023

Miss You as a Player Champ❤️ — ᴄᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ ᴍɪʟʟᴇʀ ツ (@Sakthi_champ) April 3, 2023

You always part of #Yellove family

Love you — AditiCSK (@GuddiAditi) April 3, 2023

Chinna Thala forever . The streets cannot thank you enough for the contribution to the success of CSK. Love you Chinna Thala! — (@CSK_Zealots) April 3, 2023

Chennai Super Kings had lost their opener clash against Gujarat at Narendra Modi Stadium now the side will look to win their second game at their home ground.

