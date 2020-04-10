KT Irfan, India’s race walker, has no issues with the postponement of Tokyo Olympics as the he believes it will provide him ample time to prepare even better for the Summer Games. Irfan, 30, qualified for his second Olympics after finishing fourth in the 20 km race walk event in the Asian Race Walking Championship last year. Also Read - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Hopes to Get a New Foreign Coach After Tokyo Olympic Postponement

"It's good that it (Tokyo Games) got postponed. We can take this as a base to train more and get closer to win a medal. Race Walking is a technical event, so I will get time to focus on it more, this will help us do better next year," Irfan told PTI. "My main aim is to win a medal. In Rio Olympics, I had injured myself, in London also I had chance of winning a medal."

At the London Games in 2012, finished 10th and set the Indian national record in the 20 km walk with a timing of 1:20:21. If that raised hopes, a stress fracture in 2014 hampered his dreams of qualifying for Rio Games in 2016. Two years later, Irfan suffered another huge setback when he was sent home from the 2018 Commonwealth Games for breaching the "No-needle Policy."

The road to redemption has not been easy for the 30-year-old but Irfan hopes to put behind his tainted past. “If I work harder there is chance of getting a medal. I have mentally prepared myself and am strong with the aim of winning a medal,” said Irfan.

With the country under a 21-day lockdown, many, including Irfan, are under the SAI Facility in Bengaluru. Since nobody is allowed to train outside, Irfan and other athletes’ are confined to their training rooms itself.

“There was a good place to train outside the campus where I used to train. But we aren’t allowed to go outside the campus because of the lockdown. We have been asked to train alone and not in groups. We do skipping etc in the room, and sometimes go out in the campus to practice the walk. For now this is what we are doing,” he said.