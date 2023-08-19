Home

Sports

‘Missed This Feeling’, Says Captain Jasprit Bumrah After India Take 1-0 Series Lead Against Ireland

‘Missed This Feeling’, Says Captain Jasprit Bumrah After India Take 1-0 Series Lead Against Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is making a comeback to international cricket for India after 11 months following a long injury layoff.

Jasprit Bumrah in action against Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah admitted that he missed playing for the national side after India defeated Ireland by two runs via DLS method in the first match of the three-game series on Friday in Dublin. The next match between both the teams is on Sunday at the same venue.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES