Home

Sports

Mitchell Johnson Isn’t Perfect’: Usman Khawaja Backs David Warner Following Lash Out From Ex-Australian Pacer

Mitchell Johnson Isn’t Perfect’: Usman Khawaja Backs David Warner Following Lash Out From Ex-Australian Pacer

Usman Khawaja came in defence and disagreed with Mitchell Johnson's remark on David Warner.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian batter Usman Khawaja came in defence of his fellow opening batter David Warner following a massive lashout from former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson. David Warner is set to play his farewell Test match against Pakistan, However, the pacer wasn’t impressed with the fact that Warner was allowed to nominate his farewell match despite being involved in the sandpaper scandal.

Trending Now

“As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date. And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero’s send-off?” wrote Johnson in his column for ‘The West Australian’

You may like to read

“Although Warner wasn’t alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a “leader”. It’s been five years and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. What will fans bring for Warner? Bunnings would sell out of sandpaper.”

“Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country. Warner certainly isn’t Australia’s Test captain and never deserved to be for that matter. In fact, he ends his career under a lifetime leadership ban.”

“It’s the ball-tampering disgrace in South Africa that many will never forget. Does this really warrant a swansong, a last hurrah against Pakistan that was forecast a year in advance as if he was bigger than the game and the Australian cricket team,” Johnson added in column.

Khawaja disagreed with Johnson’s remark and said that both Warner and Smith have already paid due of that incident and are very much the heroes of Australian cricket. “Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes in my mind. They missed a year of cricket through dark times in Australian cricket but they have paid their dues,” Khawaja was quoted by The Standard.

“No one is perfect. Mitchell Johnson isn’t perfect. I am not perfect. Steve Smith is not perfect. David Warner isn’t perfect. What they have done for the game and to grow the game far outweighs anything else they have done.

“So for [Johnson] to imply that Dave Warner or anyone else involved in [the] Sandpaper [incident] is not a hero, I strongly disagree with because I believe they have paid their dues,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.