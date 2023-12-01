Home

Mitchell Marsh Breaks Silence After ‘Putting Legs’ On ICC World Cup Trophy Following Final Victory Over India

Marsh came under criticism from Indian fans, especially with fast-bowler Mohammed Shami later saying he was “hurt” by his gesture in the photo.

Mitchell Marsh posing with the World Cup trophy with his legs resting on the silverware. (Image: Twitter X)

New Delhi: Australia star all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh has broken his silence for the first time following his controversial ‘leg resting’ celebration on the ICC World Cup trophy after Australia beat India in the World Cup Final in Ahmedabad on 19th November. The celebration received widespread flak throughout the Indian social media and termed it as ‘disrespectful’ towards the coveted silverware.

Marsh has made it clear that he didn’t mean any disrespect towards the trophy and he didn’t give much thought about it while pulling off the celebration. He also admitted that he wasn’t aware of the social media outburst and everyone told him that people didn’t take it in good sport.

“There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven’t given it too much thought, I haven’t seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There is nothing in that,” Marsh told SEN.

Marsh came under criticism from Indian fans, especially with fast-bowler Mohammed Shami later saying he was “hurt” by his gesture in the photo. Asked if he would do it again, Marsh said, “Yeah probably, to be honest.”

Four days after 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup was played, Australia and India squared off in a five-match T20I series, with its fourth game to be held in Raipur on Friday. Marsh stated that things like scheduling a bilateral tournament shortly after a global event is played should be avoided in the future.

“Yeah it was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It’s a fine line because we’ve got to respect the fact we’re playing for Australia and it’s a series against India which is always really big.”

“But there’s also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families. It’s an interesting one. You’d hope there’s not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again.”

Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott have since flown home after taking part in first three T20I games, with Australia trailing 2-1 in the series and Travis Head the only member from World Cup winning team in India now. “I celebrated for the six guys who stayed behind, I celebrated for them,” signed off Marsh.

(With IANS Inputs)

