Home

Sports

Mitchell Marsh’s Iconic World Cup Celebration Puts Australian In Trouble

Mitchell Marsh’s Iconic World Cup Celebration Puts Australian In Trouble

An FIR was lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh against Mitchell Marsh after he celebrated Australia's World Cup win by resting his feet on the trophy.

Mitchell Marsh rests his feet on the World Cup trophy as a part of his celebration after beating India in the final. (Image: X)

New Delhi: An FIR was lodged against Mitchell Marsh in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Friday following the Australian’s ‘feet on the World Cup’ celebrations in Ahmedabad. The incident came into light after Australia captain Pat Cummins shared the photo of Marsh’s celebrations after they beat India by six wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 to lift the trophy for the sixth time.

Trending Now

According to a report in Mint, the FIR was lodged following a complaint from RTI activist Pandit Keshav. He alleged that the Australian putting his feet on the World Cup trophy has hurt the sentiments of the Indian cricket fans. Keshav also forwarded a copy of the complaint to PM Narendra Modi and also urged that Marsh should not be allowed to play in India.

You may like to read

Marsh’s action drew severe criticism from Indian fans on social media as well as Indian cricketers. India pacer Mohammed Shami said he was ‘hurt’ by the way the Australian celebrated.

“This hurt me a lot as well. All countries fight for this trophy, everyone wants to lift the trophy over their head. And I didn’t like that he rested his foot on that trophy. He should not be doing that,” said Shami to media. Meanwhile, Marsh replied to Shami in a light way.

“It’s got a bit of legs that photo, hasn’t it?” Marsh joked as quoted by Daily Mail. “Pardon the pun.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.