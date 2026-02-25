  • Home
T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra star as New Zealand THRASH Sri Lanka by 61-runs to knock them out of T20 World Cup 2026

Skipper Mitchell Santner's impressive 47-run knock along with Rachin Ravindra's sensational bowling powered New Zealand to secure a convincing 61-run win over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand, who at one point seemed on the verge of an embarrassing defeat, turned the game around thanks to skipper Mitchell Santner, who powered the Black Caps secure a commanding 61-runs win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in their crucial Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday

