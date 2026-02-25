By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra star as New Zealand THRASH Sri Lanka by 61-runs to knock them out of T20 World Cup 2026
Skipper Mitchell Santner's impressive 47-run knock along with Rachin Ravindra's sensational bowling powered New Zealand to secure a convincing 61-run win over Sri Lanka
T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand, who at one point seemed on the verge of an embarrassing defeat, turned the game around thanks to skipper Mitchell Santner, who powered the Black Caps secure a commanding 61-runs win over co-hosts Sri Lanka in their crucial Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.