Mitchell Santner reacts after New Zealand’s loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026, says ‘We were thinking…’

England team defeated New Zealand in their last match of the Super 8 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed came as a spoiler between New Zealand’s victory and helped their team to clinched the match by four wickets.

Mitchell Santner reacts after defeat against England

New Zealand ended their Super 8 journey with only 3 points. However, after this highly intense match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reacted to their loss and said that, “That was a good match. Obviously, it would have made our lives easy if we won. But again, we played a pretty good game. There’s obviously moments, both with the bat and the ball, that you can probably look back on and kind of turn the game a little bit.”

Mitchell Santner revealed that New Zealand were runs short while batting, “But again, credit to England and the way they played. We set up a good platform to target the last few overs and lost a few there. We only kind of scraped to 160. It could have easily been 170, 175. But then obviously at the end, you need 40 off the last three,” he said.

“And yeah, the way they were able to take down the offing and obviously at the end was good. Obviously, the other innings we kind of lost wickets throughout and then, weren’t able to get to a score through, I guess, the last four overs. But, tonight we kind of set a platform, not to the second time out in a pretty good spot,” he added.

“And then, maybe took some tough options straight off the time out. But again, you need to kind of get runs and we were thinking at that stage 170, 175 would have been a really good score,” Santner concluded.

Harry Brook hails star players Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks

However, Rehan Ahmed and Will Jacks was the star players for England. Reflecting on their performances, skipper Harry Brook said that, “We’ve seen what Reh (Ahmed) can do in the nets and he’s gone out and played beautifully, taken it away from them. Along with Jacksy (Jacks), his fourth MOM, pretty happy with that performance. We said at the start, we’re going to select on conditions and we thought today was the perfect opportunity to bring him (Ahmed) in and he did an amazing job.”

Harry Brook lauds New Zealand

Harry Brook praised their rivals New Zealand and said that. “New Zealand are a very strong side, we played against them before Christmas, they do everything so well, running between wickets and then some extreme power.”

