England vs Australia: They say champions make the most of a situation if that is the case Mitchell Starc is a champion. With the game still in the balance, Australia needed the important wicket of Ben Stokes and that is when Mitchell Starc rose to the occasion and came up with the goods. He bowled arguably the most lethal delivery this season to dismiss Ben Stokes. It was a ripping yorker which went under the bat of Stokes. The ball had so much pace that it seemed Stokes was also beaten by it as his bat came down late. With the wicket of Stokes, Starc tilted the match in favour of Australia as they eventually went on to win the match by 64 runs. With the win, Australia also became the first team to make it to the last four.

Here is the video of that moment that put the final nail in the coffin for England.

Here is how fans hailed the ball:

Meanwhile, Starc picked up four wickets and Behrendorff playing his first ODI at Lords picked up a five-wicket haul as Australia successfully defended 285. The situation has now become a little curious and tight for hosts England with two matches still to be played. They need to win both to stay in the hunt.

“Didn’t play too badly, anytime you contribute to a team win is special. I think that is the most important thing. Nice to get a hundred in a win. Wicket was seaming around a bit initially, Woaksey bowled a hell of a spell upfront, he bowled 7 overs in a row, we were hoping that he will quit after 5 but he kept coming,” said Man of the Match Aaron Finch.