Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy are once again giving couple goals. This time they have taken it to an all-new level. Both the Australian cricketers were playing on the same day, 3000 km away from each other. On Sunday, a video was posted by Lisa Sthalekar where you can see Starc picking a wicket and Alyssa hit a boundary at the exact same time. This is a rarity and it should thrill fans. Healy and Starc tied the knot way back in 2016. They have known each other since childhood and have played with each other as well.

Here is the video where you can see Starc picking a wicket and Healy hit a boundary:

So Starc gets a wicket & at the same time 2948 kms Healy smacks a 4. Love watching them both!! pic.twitter.com/ANzWQNprre — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 8, 2019

Starc was bowling in the last day of the 4th Test at Old Trafford with Australia pushing for a win to retain the Ashes. Eventually, they did it successfully as Australia beat England by 185 runs to retain the Ashes. Healy, on the other hand, helped Australia get off to a rollicking start as she scored 43-ball 58, as they set a mammoth target of 309 for the home team.

ASHES RETAINED! If you’re just waking up in Australia, catch up on a tense final day with @ARamseyCricket‘s report from Old Trafford: https://t.co/OB4QYQoizs pic.twitter.com/AuxXt32xEW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2019

Brief scores: Australia 497/8d (Steve Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67; Stuart Broad 3/97) & 186/6d (Steve Smith 82, Matthew Wade 34; Jofra Archer 3/45) vs England 301 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4/57) & 197 (Joe Denly 53, Jos Buttler 34; Pat Cummins 4/43