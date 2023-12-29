Mitchell Starc Keeps Promise Made To Young Fan After Australia Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Pakistan – WATCH

Home

Australia defeated Pakistan by 79 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking a wicket against Pakistan in 2nd Test.

Melbourne: Australian pacer Mithell Starc gifted his boots to a young fan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, after his beat Pakistan in the second Test by 79 runs. With this win, Australia clinch the series with a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The incident took place after the match when Starc kept his promise made during lunch to gift his pair of shoes if Australia win the game by the end of the day.

He kept his promise when the left-arm fast-bowler signed his shoes and gifted it to the young kid, the video of which was shared on Cricket Australia’s social media handle.

At the end of lunch, Mitchell Starc promised this young fan he’d give him his boots if we took nine wickets by the end of the day. We did, and Starcy delivered on his promise! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/grLhdxcPfm — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 29, 2023

