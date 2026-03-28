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Mitchell Starcs wife Alyssa Healy reveals reason for his IPL 2026 absence, says...

Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy reveals reason for his IPL 2026 absence, says…

Alyssa Healy reveals reason behind Mitchell Starc's IPL 2026 absence. Take a look and read the full story.

Mitchell Starc's IPL 2026 absence reason reveal

The first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played on March 28 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Injuries hit IPL 2026 as Australian stars face early setback

Ahead of the tournament, injuries became a major factor for every franchise. Many Australian stars, like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are likely to miss the next few matches of the tournament. However, Josh Hazlewood has already joined RCB for IPL 2026.

Hazlewood joins RCB, Cummins set to arrive later

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins might take 10 to 12 days to join Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, as per coach Daniel Vettori. But, fans are still confused about Mitchell Starc’s situation as it’s unclear.

Mitchell Starc’s situation remains unclear

Delhi Capitals are still looking for a clearance from Australia cricket about Mitchell Starc’s return for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Meanwhile, a fan criticized Starc on social media for his absence. In response, his wife and former Australia player Alyssa Healy replied to the comment.

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Alyssa Healy hits back at fan over Starc criticism

In the post, Starc was seen on a golf course with Healy and a few other athletes.

“This is so unfair to us Delhi Capitals fan that Hazelwood and Cummins despite being injured will be available for their teams but you wont be,” a fan commented.

Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy replied, “Probably cause he’s injured mate…if he can’t bowl how’s he supposed to play?!”

She added, “If he was fully fit he’d be there.”

Delhi Capitals aim for strong comeback in IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals had planned their bowling around Mitchell Starc, but now they have to change their plan as he is not available.

The team still looks strong with a mix of experienced and new players. Last season, they started well but later lost form and finished fifth.

This time, starting from March 28, Delhi Capitals will try to do better and win the IPL trophy.

Delhi Capitals’ squad for IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

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