Mithali Raj Retirement News : Indian Women's skipper Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The former India women's captain took to Twitter to announce her retirement.

Mithali played 12 Tests for India scoring 699 runs with 1 hundred 4 fifties and averages 43.68. From 232 ODIs, the elegant right-hander made 7805 runs at a 50.68 average including 7 centuries and 64 half-centuries.

Mithali Tweeted:

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

"I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end,” Mithali’s tweet said.

“Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour. I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright,” the tweet further read.

“I’d like to thank the BCCI & Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received – first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team,” wrote the 39-year-old.

“It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women’s Cricket as well. This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I’d love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women’s Cricket in India and world over. Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support,” she added.