India’s star batswoman Mithali Raj has decided to call it a day in the shortest format of the game (T20I cricket), a BCCI press release confirmed on Tuesday. With an aim to completely shift her focus on the 2021 Women’s ODI World Cup, Mithali has decided to hang her boots from fast-paced T20 slugfest which demands brute hitting and young legs to meet with the modern demands of the sport.

The former T20I skipper – Mithali boasts off an impressive CV in T20Is, she led the women in blue in 32 matches including T20I World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India). The 36-year-old appeared in 89 T20Is for the country, in which she scored 2364 runs at a healthy average of 37.52.

She led India in 32 T20Is including the three Women's WT20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).



Her last outing in the format was this year in March against England at Guwahati, where she scored 30 from 32 deliveries.

“After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women,” said Mithali.

Recently, Mithali had expressed her desire to said she would like to participate in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting on September 24. The selectors were scheduled ot meet on September 5 to pick the India women’s squad for the 5-match series in Surat.

However, Mithali had said she wasn’t sure about her participation in next year’s T20 World Cup to be held between February 21 and March 8 in Australia.