India batting legend Mithali Raj continues to set new landmarks as on Friday she became the first ever women cricketer from her country to cross the milestone of 10,000 runs in international cricket. With a boundary during the third women ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow, Mithali created history and has now scored 10,001 runs in 311 matches since making her debut in 1999.

Overall, she is the second cricketer to have done so with legendary England batter Charlotte Edwards the first woman to do so. Edwards continues to be the leading run-getter across formats in women cricket history with 10,273 runs in 309 matches.

Mithali made her international debut back in 1999 and has so far played 211 ODIs in which she has scored 6938 runs at an average of 50.64 including seven centuries and 54 half-centuries so far. She has also played 10 Tests in which she has 663 runs at an average of 51 including one century and four fifties.

In 89 T20Is, the 38-year-old has 2364 runs at 37.52 including 17 half-centuries.

Aside from that, Mithali is the only India captain – male of female – to have led her team in two ODI World Cup finals. She retired from T20Is in 2019 with an aim to focus her energies on 50-over cricket as winning an ODI WC continues to be her dream.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was one of the first ones to congratulate Mithali on twitter.

Many congratulations on reaching 10,000 international runs @M_Raj03 Terrific achievement, a testament to your fitness, skill and dedication towards the game🙌 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/EnWgF5HniM — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Mithali Raj first Indian Woman to complete 10K runs in International Cricket, With Most 50+ scores in the History of Women’s Cricket, 83 Fifty Plus Scores. Absolute Legend of Women’s Cricket. pic.twitter.com/rEQtBVNXwc — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 12, 2021

Congratulations to our Captain 👏#MithaliRaj pic.twitter.com/IKIX87wURh — Shreesh Maurya(RAXL) (@MauryaRaxl) March 12, 2021

10,000 international runs for Mithali Raj

What a cricketing figure, what a achievement, legend! 👏🏻 — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) March 12, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar – God of Cricket

Mithali Raj – Goddess of Cricket? #INDWvSAW — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) March 12, 2021

Mithali is currently leading India women cricket team in a five-match ODI series vs South Africa which is currently level at one-all.