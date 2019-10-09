Former India women captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday became the first woman to complete 20 years in international cricket.

Raj, who has played 204 one-day internationals and 89 Twenty20Is, reached the feat during the first ODI of the three-match between India and South Africa at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday. She scored 11* as India won the match by eight wickets against the Proteas.

The 36-year-old veteran batswomen, who made her ODI debut against Ireland on June 26, 1999, has completed 20 years and 105 days of her career in the 50-over format. She is the only cricketer to have played ODI cricket for over two decades.

Raj also holds the record for playing the maximum number of ODIs in women’s cricket. Next in the list is England’s Charlotte Edwards (191), Jhulan Goswami (178), Alex Blackwell (144) of Australia.

In the all-time list, India legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having the longest international career at 22 years and 91 days. He is followed by Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya (21 years and 184 days), Javed Miandad (20 years and 272 days) of Pakistan, with Mithali coming in at the fourth spot.

India women won the first ODI by 8 wickets thanks to debutant Priya Punia’s 75 that helped the hosts register an emphatic win. The next match will be held at the same venue on Friday, while the third and final match will be played on Monday.