New Road, Worcester: When it comes to women’s cricket, India’s captain Mithali Raj has always grabbed the headlines as far as records are concerned. The ODI captain created history during the ongoing 3rd ODI against England Women on Saturday by becoming the leading run-scorer across all formats in women’s international cricket, beating Charlotte Edwards who was the previous holder of the record. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin, Mithali Raj Nominated For Khel Ratna; Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul For Arjuna Award

Mithali reached the 10,000-run mark in the third ODI of the home series against South Africa earlier this year. Former England captain Edwards amassed a total of 10,273 runs in 309 matches. Mithali did it in her 317th match, taking over the record, which stood for 5 years. Also Read - More Professional, Separate Plan For Women's Cricket Needed: Saba Karim

RECORD🚨: #TeamIndia captain @M_Raj03 is now the LEADING RUN-GETTER in women’s international cricket across formats. She goes past England’s Charlotte Edwards. 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XVEEK5ugtV — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 3, 2021

It is another feather in the cap of the Indian captain, as she is already the only captain with most ODI appearances. The Jodhpur-born cricketer is the youngest women’s player ever to get a double ton in Tests. She was 19 years and 254 days old when he achieved the feat. Later the record was broken by Pakistan’s Kiran Baluch, but Raj is still the only Indian batswoman to get a double-century in international cricket.

The veteran batswoman is the only player in history to hit seven successive fifties in ODIs. She achieved the record back in 2017.

She is also the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women’s ODIs and she is also the first woman to play in 200 ODI games.

England Women has already won the 3-match ODI series against India by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead and now the Indians will look to churn out a consolation victory.