Mumbai: It is no mean feat to play a sport for 23 years and not just that – to stay on top for most of it – Mithali Raj has truly been an ambassador of the women’s cricket. Mithali recently pulled the curtains on her illustrious career with a tweet that broke hearts. One feels the writing was on the wall after the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand earlier in the year.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Backs Avesh Khan For T20 World Cup Squad, Says 'IPL Should Not be His Only Goal'

Days after throwing in the towel, Mithali opened up about the struggles faced as a woman cricketer in the country. She said that a woman cricketer needs to put in double the work as compared to their male counterparts. Also Read - 'You Bluff Yourself That You're Not Actually Tired', Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli's Extended Struggles

“Road was tough. It has more to do with how society percieves women cricketers. When I started, the sort of questions I got were more of ignorance of people that women cricket team exists. Those questions were rooted from there. As a women especially, we have to put the double the work and need to more succesful to get recognised,” said Mithali to Times Now. Also Read - IND vs SA: We Reserve High Praise For a Player, Then Disappears; Kapil Dev Says Give Time to Umran Malik

Mithali went on to reveal her desire of staying connected with cricket.

“I love to give something back to the game. Need to see what avenues open for me and what excites me but definitely it will be something with do with the sport,” said the Indian women cricket legend.

It would be interesting to see if the legend takes up coaching like many former greats have done in the past. It would also be good for Indian cricket as she knows how things work.