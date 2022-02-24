Queenstown: After winning the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, India captain Mithali Raj on Thursday said that her side has shown improvement in the last few games, which is a good sign before the World Cup, beginning March 4.Also Read - NZ-W v IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj Score Fifties, India Win 5th ODI, Avoid Whitewash

Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj helped India avoid a series whitewash by registering a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI. Mandhana (71 from 84 deliveries) and Harmanpreet (63 from 66) helped pace India's run chase and Mithali (54 not out from 66) provided the finishing touches, as the visitors successfully chased down New Zealand's handy total of 251/9 with four overs remaining.

Despite India winning just one game in the five-match ODI series, Mithali feels that her side has shown improvement.

“We have improved over the last few games we have played, that’s a good sign before the World Cup. (It) Was important to have the right preparation before the big tournament. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the camps in India due to the rising Omicron cases,” said Mithali in the post-match presentation.

“The wicket seemed batting friendly, but the bowlers did well today,” she added.

The 39-year-old also mentioned that when she hangs up her boots after the upcoming 50-over World Cup, the squad will be far stronger with the new talent.

“When I retire after this tournament, I will see that the squad is far more stronger with the upcoming new talent with a lot of match-winners,” said Mithali.

Talking about the areas where India need to improve, the skipper said, “Our focus will be on doing well in all three departments, but something which is very important is to work on our fielding as a unit.”

India will open their Women World Cup campaign on March 6 with the clash against Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Tauranga.