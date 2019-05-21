World Cup 2019: It was perfect, India Women captain wishing her male counterpart Virat Kohli all the very best for the upcoming World Cup. Mithali’s wished the Men in Blue in a special fashion as the ace Indian batter posted a heartfelt anthem for the squad. She also felt there was no reason why India cannot do it in 2019, as they did in 83′ and 2011. The leading run-getter in ODIs for women also captioned the video, “1983 and 2011 was our moment of pride, 2019 won’t be any different. On behalf of every cricket fan in the country, I wish @ imVkohli & the men in blue all the luck & support with this heartfelt anthem.”

1983 and 2011 was our moment of pride, 2019 won’t be any different. On behalf of every cricket fan in the country, I wish @imVkohli & the men in blue all the luck & support with this heartfelt anthem. Share it with #ChampionsAnthem & tag @AMtouristerIN to help it reach our boys. pic.twitter.com/eRsnaht4op — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 20, 2019

This anthem is colorful and captures the real fervor of the game in the country and how passionate kids are that they beat the heat and take to the streets to play the sport.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri addressed the media ahead of leaving for the UK. While Shastri said that Dhoni will play a huge role for India, Kohli stressed on how the team has learned a lot from international football.

“We will seek inspiration from the big football teams to maintain intensity throughout the tournament. Big clubs turn up the heat and maintain their consistency for three-four months in top leagues like – Premier League and La Liga,” said Kohli.

“He is right there, his communication has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, inflicting those run-outs or stumping. These are little moments in the game that can change it on the head and there was no one better than him,” Shastri while speaking about MS Dhoni.