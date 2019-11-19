An amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter has died after suffering a fatal brain injury during a bout in Southampton on Saturday night.

Saeideh Aletaha was critically injured following her bout in the Fast and Furious Fight Series (FFS) event at Central Hall following which she was rushed to a Southampton General Hospital.

The 26-year-old British-Iranian studied Industrial Design and Technology at Loughborough University.

FFS confirmed the tragic event on its Facebook page saying the injury left Aeltaha in a critical state that she did not recover from. “Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that following one of our matches, one of the competitors, Sai Aletaha from Lookborai who lost, unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical state that she tragically has not recovered from,” FFS wrote.

FFS further wrote that they had ensured the safety of the competitors including the presence of paramedic and ambulance on site along with an experienced team of staff. “All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time. But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a Doctor, and full medical cover through out with Doctor, Paramedic and Ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal,” the post read.

“Thoughts of course go out to all family, friends and team mates, if anyone needs any support please come to us or your coaches. Thank you to our team on the night who acted with utmost professionalism and carried their duties out above and beyond to react to the situation, and again we are here for any of you that needs it in this sad time.”

The Hampshire Police has launched an investigation. “We were called shortly before 1am on Sunday 17 November by colleagues at Southampton General Hospital informing us of a woman who was being treated in hospital for a life threatening brain injury. The woman, aged 26, died in hospital later that day. Enquiries into exactly what happened are ongoing. Next of kin have been informed,” a spokesperson for Hampshire Police said.