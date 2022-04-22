Chennai: In the order issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu, a coordinating committee headed by Chief Minister M.K Stalin has been set up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 10 in Mahabalipuram.Also Read - Chennai Hosting Chess Olympiad 2022, But Olympiad For Disabled Not To Be Held in India

As per the Tamil Nadu government's order chief minister's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is also included in the 23 members coordination committee.

On Thursday, Stalin informed the Tamil Nadu assembly that a committee will be formed for the successful holding of the Chess Olympiad.

The other members of the coordination committee are E.V Velu, Minister for Public Works and Highways, Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment and Sports, M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Tourism, A. Raja, Member of Parliament, All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Sanjay Kapoor, AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan and Treasurer Naresh Sharma, M. Manickam, President, Tamil Nadu state chess association and senior state government officials.

The government on April 7 had sanctioned Rs.92.13 crore for the Chess Olympiad.