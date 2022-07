MK vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints

MK vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Milan 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Milan Kingsgrove vs Fresh Tropical, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Milan Cricket Ground, 2 PM IST July 2, Saturday

Here is the ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction for Milan Kingsgrove vs Fresh Tropical.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Milan 2022 Series toss between Milan Kingsgrove and Fresh Tropical, will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – July 02, 2PM IST



Venue: Milan Cricket Ground.

MK vs FT Probable Playing XI

Milan Kingsgrove: Harsha Wass, Adnan Malik, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Joy Perera, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Shenal Ayeshmantha, Shehan Fernando, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Ganesh Puri,Janaka Badalge, Ahmad Raza Amjad

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Shahzad Hamayun, Shahzad Sarwar, Asim Ali ,Hassan Jamil, Javed Mahash, Bilal Hamid, Zahid Cheema

MK vs FT Dream11 Team

Harsha Wass, Adnan Malik(VC), Hasitha Bellanthuda(C), Joy Perera, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Zain Naqvi, Sikandar Abbas, Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran, Shahzad Hamayun, Shahzad Sarwar